Gold gains as attack on Israel bolsters metal’s safe haven status

CANBERRA - Gold rose on increased safe haven demand after tensions in the Middle East ramped up in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.

The precious metal gained as much as 1.2 per cent in early Asian trading on Monday, as markets brace for headwinds and volatility from the shock attack by Gaza militants.

Spot gold rose 0.9 per cent to US$1,848.83 an ounce at 7.25am in Singapore, after gaining 0.7 per cent on Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1 per cent. Silver increased, while platinum and palladium slipped.

Bullion started to rally on Friday after last week approaching its lowest level since March, when it was impacted by signals from the Federal Reserve that it would keep monetary policy tight, along with surging US bond yields that pressured non-interest bearing assets.

Gold’s gain on Monday comes even after US employment surged in September, bolstering the case for another interest rate increase. At the weekend, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said US inflation remains too high and added that further monetary tightening was likely needed. Higher rates are generally negative for gold. BLOOMBERG