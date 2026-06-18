Gold climbs as oil drops on US-Iran interim peace deal

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The climb recoups some losses from the previous session after the US Federal Reserve's hawkish signals.

Gold climbed 1 per cent on June 18 , recouping some losses from the previous session after the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish signals, as a drop in oil prices following a US-Iran interim agreement dampened inflation expectations and provided support.

Spot gold was up 1 per cent at US$4,297.94 per ounce, as at 7.45am GMT (3.45pm Singapore time) . Bullion declined 1.7 per cent on June 17 after the US Fed pointed to a potential rate hike later in 2026 .

US gold futures for August delivery fell 1.5 per cent to US$4,317.30.

“It’s a bit of short position unwinding (in gold) given yesterday’s steep fall and the reason for the short unwinding is also due to the positive news coming out from the Middle East, which has caused oil prices to fall,” said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices fell after the US and Iran released the text of their interim agreement on June 17 .

The 14-point agreement extends the ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce.

Elevated oil prices stoke inflation concerns and raise expectations of higher interest rates. Gold tends to lose appeal when rates are high, as it does not yield interest.

“I expect gold prices to remain muted on the upside, given the fact that market participants now have repriced a higher possibility of the Fed to kind of kickstart an interest rate-hike cycle,” Wong said.

Nine of the US central bank’s 19 policymakers now believe they will need to raise the policy rate in 2026 , according to projections published on June 17 after the Fed announced its decision to leave the policy rate in its current 3.50 per cent to 3.75 per cent range in Kevin Warsh’s debut policy meeting as chair.

Traders now see an 85 per cent chance of a US rate hike in December, jumping from 61 per cent prior to the Fed decision, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to US$68.68 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to US$1,739.73, and palladium was up 0.8 per cent at US$1,322.25. REUTERS