GM offers most of its US salaried employees cash to leave the company

BENGALURU - As General Motors spends billions on the shift to electric cars, it is slashing costs elsewhere and on Thursday offered the majority of some 58,000 US salaried workers cash to leave the company to avoid layoffs in the future.

GM expects to take a pre-tax charge of up to US$1.5 billion to cover the costs of the voluntary staff buyouts.

The largest US automaker had about 58,000 salaried employees in the United States at the end of 2022.

The announcement comes as layoffs by US companies in the past two months touch their highest since 2009, with the tech sector accounting for more than a third of the over 180,000 job cuts announced.

GM in January disclosed a US$2 billion cost cut target, including reducing employment through attrition.

Under the terms of the buyouts, all US salaried employees with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation to exit the company, GM said.

US employees who are approved for the buyout will be granted one-month pay for every year they worked up to 12 months, as well as health coverage. They also will receive prorated team performance bonuses and outplacement services.

GM CEO Mary Barra said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters that the automaker was outlining the “biggest opportunities to reduce our structural cost” including reducing “vehicle complexity and expanding the use of shared subsystems between existing internal combustion engine and future electric vehicle programs.”

She also cited decreasing discretionary spending and “reducing salaried staff through attrition, primarily in the United States.”

“By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market,” Ms Barra wrote. “Now more than ever, we need to have a mindset of taking cost in everything we do. It needs to be built into our culture.”

Eligible employees interested in the voluntary programme must sign up by March 24 and those agreeing will leave GM by June 30. Ms Barra added “taking this step now will help avoid the potential for involuntary actions.”

The buyouts are separate from job cuts the company made last month.

A GM executive in February said the company was cutting hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs. Peer Ford Motor said it planned to eliminate 3,800 product development and administration jobs in Europe in the next three years.

Ford has said it will spend up to US$20 billion reorganising for EVs on top of the US$30 billion it already planned to spend developing electric and autonomous vehicles, while GM said it planned to spend US$35 billion and that it aims to make the EV business profitable by 2025. REUTERS