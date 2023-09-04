GM of Enviro-Hub subsidiary interviewed by CPIB

SINGAPORE - The general manager of Enviro-Hub Holdings’ 80.25 per cent-owned subsidiary, HLS Environmental, was interviewed by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on or about Aug 31.

In a bourse filing on Monday, Enviro-Hub said that the group was informed of the investigation and was not involved in the CPIB interview process.

The group is also not aware of any impropriety or offence committed by the person.

While the investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed against the manager, whose official duties have been suspended until further notice.

Enviro-Hub will make further announcements on material developments on this matter, the company said.

The group also advised its shareholders to stay cautious when dealing with its shares.

Shares of Enviro-Hub fell 0.2 cent, or 7.4 per cent, to 2.5 cents as at 10.04 on Monday.