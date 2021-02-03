Global manufacturing giant Zebra Technologies opens Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Multinational corporation Zebra Technologies is investing in its reach in Singapore in a bid to attract high-skilled, quality talent here.

The US company, which is known for its products and services in sectors such as manufacturing, transport and logistics, on Wednesday (Feb 3) formally opened its expanded Asia-Pacific headquarters in Frasers Tower in Cecil Street.

It now has 154 staff in Singapore, a four-fold increase since a branch opened here in 2008.

The new 21,000 sq ft office houses a number of new facilities, including a print research and development centre.

An experience centre will allow visitors to watch product demonstrations and better understand Zebra's technology and innovations.

One of the devices on display can monitor the loading of containers in real time, including data on how densely packed a container is in order to ensure space is used efficiently.

Zebra aims to get other businesses here to adopt some of these solutions that it says can optimise their operations and efficiency.

Zebra Technologies Asia-Pacific vice-president and general manager Ryan Goh said Singapore was chosen as it has a good pipeline of high-skilled labour in the areas of finance, law and research that the regional office is expected to focus on.

"Singapore has the right business climate as well as a skilled talent pool," he said.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, who attended the opening, said it was a vote of confidence in Singapore amid the global pandemic.

Companies like Zebra form "an important part of our ecosystem as they catalyse companies and SMEs to leverage digitalisation, data and automation, innovate and stay ahead in today's disrupted world", Ms Low added.

She urged companies and trade associations to visit the experience centre to learn about its cutting-edge tech solutions, as well as how these innovations may make a difference in their business.

"Covid-19 has highlighted the urgent need for businesses to accelerate their digitalisation. The ability to pivot and transform is very important for the success and survival of businesses, especially SMEs, in such a time like this," she said.