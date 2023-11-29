Global ESG market shrinks after sizeable drop in US

LONDON – A US retreat has resulted in an overall decline in the global market for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investing.

That is according to the latest assessment by the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance (GSIA), which provides updates on the size of the market every two years.

The 2022 review, published on Nov 29, shows that investors had US$30.3 trillion (S$40.3 trillion) in sustainable assets, down from more than US$35 trillion in 2020.

In the United States, where high-profile Republicans have railed against ESG, investments in sustainable assets plunged to US$8.4 trillion in 2022 from just over US$17 trillion two years earlier.

The drop was attributed largely to a change in methodology used to calculate the numbers.

Still, questions about the future of sustainable finance persist in the US as lawmakers from more than a dozen states, spanning Utah to Florida, try to fight the incorporation of ESG principles into business and investing.

Ms Maria Lettini, chief executive of the US Sustainable Investment Forum (SIF), said during a call about the GSIA findings that a “more robust methodology” in the latest report resulted in a headline number “that I think we can feel much more comfortable standing behind”.

Against a backdrop of scepticism towards ESG, Ms Lettini said it is “super important” for US SIF to “show leadership in this space and respond to the quite valid critiques that perhaps the total sustainable assets in the US weren’t being assessed through a rigorous lens, which defines sustainability”.

In the rest of the world, ESG-related assets are still growing, according to GSIA.

Sustainable investments rose more than 20 per cent in Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand between 2020 and 2022, the alliance said.

Overall, however, the breathless pace of the ESG boom that characterised the previous decade appears to be over.

“The industry is maturing,” GSIA chairman James Alexander said during the call with journalists.

“We are taking a much more mature definition of what counts as sustainable now than we’ve done in the past,” he said. “We’re thinking more carefully about how do we avoid inadvertently perhaps greenwashing through the actions that we take.”

Interest in sustainable investing soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, when lockdowns caused energy prices to fall and buoyed portfolios that shunned fossil fuels.

But when those lockdowns ended and economic activity came roaring back, the world order that followed proved difficult for many ESG strategies.

The S&P Global Clean Energy Index has plunged 30 per cent in 2023, as higher interest rates and supply chain bottlenecks hammer wind and solar stocks.

Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey shows investors expect the downturn to continue into 2024, with the negative sentiment extending to electric vehicle producers including Tesla.

And the introduction of regulations across jurisdictions is forcing asset managers to justify ESG claims that previously went unchecked.

There is a “need for clearer definitions and a more shared understanding around what makes a sustainable asset ‘sustainable’”, GSIA said in its report.

Ms Lettini said the global investment industry is “at a critical juncture”, with the US facing its own “nuanced local financial market challenges”. BLOOMBERG