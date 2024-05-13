Global chips battle intensifies with $110 billion subsidy surge

WASHINGTON - Superpowers led by the United States and European Union have funnelled nearly US$81 billion (S$110 billion) toward cranking out the next generation of semiconductors, escalating a global showdown with China for chip supremacy.

It is the first wave of close to US$380 billion earmarked by governments worldwide for companies like Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to boost production of more powerful microprocessors. The surge has pushed the Washington-led rivalry with Beijing over cutting-edge technology to a critical turning point that will shape the future of the global economy.

“There is no doubt we’ve passed the Rubicon in terms of the tech competition with China, particularly on semiconductors,” said Mr Jimmy Goodrich, senior China and strategic technology adviser to the Rand Corporation. “Both sides have basically made this one of their top strategic national objectives.”

What began as concern over China’s rapid advances in key electronics blossomed into a full-scale panic during the pandemic, as chip shortages highlighted the importance of these tiny devices to economic security. At stake now is everything from the revitalisation of US tech manufacturing to the assertion of an upper hand in artificial intelligence (AI) to the balance of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Chips spending by the US and its allies marks a new challenge to Beijing’s decades of industrial policy – albeit one that will take years to bear fruit. The rush of funding has hardened battle lines in the US-China trade war, including in places like Japan and the Middle East. It is also giving a lifeline to Intel, the one-time global leader in chip manufacturing that in recent years has lost ground to rivals including Nvidia and TSMC.

Investment plans have reached a critical juncture in the US, where officials last month unveiled US$6.1 billion in grants for Micron Technology, the largest American maker of computer-memory chips. That was the final multibillion-dollar grant for an advanced chipmaking facility in the US, capping a flurry of commitments nearing US$33 billion to companies including Intel, TSMC and Samsung Electronics.

US President Joe Biden opened that funding spigot with his signature 2022 Chips and Science Act, promising a total of US$39 billion in grants for chipmakers, sweetened by loans and guarantees worth an additional US$75 billion plus tax credits of up to 25 per cent. It is the heart of his high-stakes bid to revive domestic semiconductor production – especially of leading-edge chips – and deliver a rush of new factory jobs to help convince voters he deserves reelection in November.

Those investments by the US seek to do more than just counter China, which still trails the rest of the world by several generations in advanced semiconductor technology. They also aim to close the gap on decades of state-directed incentives from Taiwan and South Korea that have made those places the centre of the chip industry.

The spending spree likewise is fuelling rivalries among the US and its allies in Europe and Asia, all chasing a piece of the growing demand for devices powering advances in AI and quantum computing.

Global investment plans

Across the Atlantic, the European Union has forged its own US$46.3 billion plan to expand local manufacturing capacity. The European Commission estimates that public and private investments in the sector will total more than US$108 billion, mostly in support for large manufacturing sites.

Europe’s two largest projects are in Germany: an Intel fab planned in Magdeburg worth about US$36 billion and receiving nearly US$11 billion in subsidies, and a TSMC joint venture worth roughly US$11 billion, half of which will be covered by government funds. Even so, the European Commission has not yet given final approval for state aid to either, and experts caution that the bloc’s investments will not be enough to achieve its goal of making 20 per cent of the world’s semiconductors by 2030.

Other European countries have struggled to fund major projects or attract companies. Spain announced in 2022 that it would put nearly US$13 billion toward semiconductors but has only doled out small amounts to a handful of companies owing to the lack of a semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

Emerging economies are also looking to break into the chips game. India in February approved investments powered by a US$10 billion government fund, including a Tata Group bid to build the country’s first major chipmaking facility. In Saudi Arabia, the Public Investment Fund is eyeing an unspecified “sizable investment” in 2024 to kick off the kingdom’s foray into semiconductors as it seeks to diversify its fossil fuel-dependent economy.

In Japan, the Trade Ministry has secured about US$25.3 billion for its chips campaign since its inception in June 2021. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is targeting a total US$64.2 billion investment, including sums from the private sector, with a goal of tripling sales of domestically produced chips to about US$96.3 billion by 2030.

Seoul, by contrast, has avoided direct financing and subsidies like those embraced by Washington and Tokyo, preferring to act as a guiding hand to its deep-pocketed chaebol. In semiconductors, the South Korean government plays a supporting role in an estimated US$246 billion of spending – part of a broader vision for home-grown technology from EVs to robotics. That effort stands to get a boost from a US$7.3 billion chips programme that the finance ministry said on May 12 would be unveiled soon.

One potential danger overshadows the global surge of government support: creating a glut of chips.

“All of this investment into manufacturing driven by government investment and not primarily market-driven investment could eventually lead to a situation where we have more capacity than we need,” said Bernstein analyst Sara Russo. However, that risk is mitigated by the length of time it will take for the planned new capacity to come online.