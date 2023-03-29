Global banking woes put spotlight on China’s regional lenders

BEIJING - A global banking crisis has put China’s struggling regional lenders under new scrutiny following a sharp slowdown in the economy. But recent moves from Beijing should give investors some comfort.

As in the United States, China has a problem with its smaller regional banks, who sit on more than 100 trillion yuan (S$19.3 trillion) in assets. After years of efforts by authorities to rein in risks in the sector, concerns are rising once again after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and as a number of smaller banks recently refrained from using redemption options on bonds they had issued.

Making investors twitchy are memories of Beijing’s hawkish turn away from bailouts before the pandemic when it allowed local lender Baoshang Bank to become the first Chinese bank to go bankrupt in nearly two decades.

However, analysts now say China will prioritise stability over concerns of moral hazard as it seeks to revive growth after years of bruising Covid restrictions, and are more likely to approve bailouts and mergers to prevent bank failures.

“Where the Chinese system is quite different from the EU or US banking system is the level of government support,” said Grace Wu, senior director and head of China bank ratings at Fitch Ratings. “There’s certainly example and evidence of more regulatory intervention by mainland authorities than what we may see in other parts of the world.”

President Xi Jinping also recently overhauled oversight of the financial system, placing it under tighter direct control of the Communist Party as he embarks on a norm-breaking third term.

Another clue Beijing is preparing for bailouts is the creation of a Financial Stability Fund last year, which raised 64.6 billion yuan in a first fundraising round. Beijing has also encouraged provincial governments to issue 550 billion yuan of bonds used for recapitalizing smaller banks since 2020.

That would be a return to the approach taken in the 2010s, when authorities bailed-out several small lenders in northeast China.

The overhaul of the regulatory system suggests “quite a change from the central bank’s recent goals of enforcing financial discipline and avoiding moral hazard,” said Wei He, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics.

A rebound in economic growth should help regional banks restore some of their profits. And Beijing has spent recent years cleaning up local lenders, making them raise capital, and says its made progress: The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) estimates about 300 banks in China are risky, down from 420 in 2018.

Still, Sun Tianqi, director of the PBOC’s financial stability bureau, warned in a January commentary of potential “false” capital raising and cover-ups by banks to defuse risks, saying that institutions that are close to being rated high-risk will be closely monitored to prevent further deterioration.

The weakness of local banks are both on the asset and liability side. They have lent heavily to uncompetitive local companies and government pet-projects, leading to non-performing loans. On the liability side they are less able to attract stable deposit funding, and rely on more flighty capital-market borrowing.

The pandemic exacerbated their situation. Smaller lenders in China are more exposed to local government debt and small business loans, which have been most affected as the economy weakened from the collapse of the property market and Covid-zero policies. They’re also struggling financially from lower interest rates that have pressured net interest margins.