This global bank is ‘obsessed with creating exceptional client experiences’

This year marks Citi’s 120th anniversary in Singapore. In that time, Citi’s presence here has grown from a small branch at 1 Prince Street to become a vital part of the bank’s global business. Today, Singapore is one of Citi’s four wealth hubs, as well as a key operational and technology centre for the financial institution’s businesses globally.

With a razor-sharp focus on delivering excellence, Citi’s consumer banking arm – Citibank Singapore – was ranked the top commercial bank in Singapore's Best Customer Service survey by The Straits Times and research firm Statista.

Mr Brendan Carney, chief executive officer of Citibank Singapore, outlines the philosophy that drives his bank’s business: "At Citibank Singapore, we are obsessed with creating exceptional client experiences, whether they are meeting with our dedicated team of experts or using our intuitive mobile app. I want to thank our customers for recognising our efforts with this best customer service accolade. We remain committed to making banking personalised, faster, safer and more convenient for our customers.”

Citibank strives to help customers grow and protect their wealth by offering a suite of investment and insurance solutions, through face-to-face advisory or simple steps on the Citi Mobile® App.

Customers can do close to 100 per cent of financial transactions at their fingertips on the mobile app, thus allowing them to bank anywhere, anytime. For customers with more complex financial needs, the bank offers personalised advisory to meet them at every life stage. In December 2020, the bank opened its largest wealth advisory hub globally at 268 Orchard Road to provide customers with a space for these wealth conversations. Since its opening, over 16,000 client engagements have taken place at the wealth hub.

With the formation of Citi Global Wealth last year, the bank now has a single, integrated platform serving clients across the wealth continuum – from the affluent segment to ultra-high net worth clients. Its retail clients can now tap into the bank’s global capabilities and gain access to more products, solutions, research and content.