GK Goh founder and his son launch offer to privatise company at $1.26 per share

SINGAPORE - GK Goh Holdings’ founder and chairman, as well as its managing director, have launched an offer to take it private at $1.26 per share in cash, valuing the investment company at $396 million.

The move comes amid a spate of delistings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and as authorities make progress on enforcing rules to make it tougher for controlling shareholders to make compulsory acquisitions.

Executive chairman Goh Geok Khim and his son, managing director Goh Yew Lin, on Tuesday announced a voluntary conditional cash offer for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in GK Goh through their equally-owned investment vehicle Verveine.

The offer is final, though Verveine reserves the right to revise the offer price “if a competitive situation arises”, the company said in an SGX filing.

The offer price of $1.26 per share represents a premium of 38.5 per cent over GK Goh’s last traded price of 91 cents before the company requested for a trading halt on Feb 27.

Verveine said the implied consolidated, unaudited net asset value per share (P/NAV) of 0.97 time is above the highest P/NAV of 0.9 time during the five-year period up to, and including, the stock’s last trading day.

The P/NAV is a financial metric that is used to evaluate the relative value of a company’s shares compared to its NAV, which is the total value of a company’s assets minus its liabilities.

GK Goh’s NAV per share was $1.3033 as at Dec 31, 2022, according to its financial statements.

Verveine said its offer is final and conditional upon it amassing 90 per cent or more of the total number of shares after the offer closes. It added that it reserves the right to waive or reduce that condition to a lower level of more than 50 per cent of the total number of shares.

Both Mr Goh Geok Khim and Mr Goh Yew Lin are also directors of GKG Investment (GKGI), which is a major shareholder of GK Goh with close to a 63 per cent stake. GKGI has given an irrevocable undertaking to accept the offer.

Last year, GK Goh sold its corporate services business Boardroom to a consortium related to state investment fund Temasek for $312 million. The move came after GK Goh in 2019 privatised Boardroom, which was previously listed on the SGX, for $184.5 million.

GK Goh was founded as a stockbroking business in 1979 and listed on the SGX’s mainboard in 1990. This grew into a leading regional securities business, which the company sold in 2005. Since then, GK Goh has been an investment company with interests in areas including elderly care, property development and telecommunications, according to its website.

Explaining the rationale for the take-private offer, Mr Goh Geok Khim said it is “increasingly challenging to generate satisfactory long-term returns”.