Giving them credit: Programme supports young entrepreneurs with easier access to finance, mentorship

When Mr Lim Song Kiat, 42, first opened his new eatery last year, he found it difficult securing additional funds to invest in kitchen equipment.

Then he heard about Maybank’s Young Entrepreneur Scheme’s (YES) e-financing solution. Mr Lim completed the online application and was approved for funding of up to $150,000 in less than a week.

Another initial hiccup that his venture, Tong Sheng Bak Kut Teh, at Pandan Gardens, was that it operated on a cash-only model. When the day’s shift ended, he and his 28-man staff would have to count the cash sales and tally them up with invoices. That took about three hours.

The YES programme and additional funds would help solve that problem too. He will use about $18,000 to implement cashless systems and invest in an online accounting platform. That would shave off two hours from the daily process.