GIC to invest $1.4b in European renewable energy firm EDPR

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s GIC has committed to investing 1 billion euros (S$1.4 billion) to purchase a stake in one of the world’s largest renewable energy producer, EDP Renovaveis (EDPR).

Mr Miguel Stilwell de Andrade, chief executive of EDP, EDPR’s parent company and Portugals’ largest utility company, told The Straits Times during a media briefing late on Thursday that the investment would mean the sovereign wealth fund would effectively be taking a stake of around 5 per cent in EDPR, which would help the group accelerate the growth in renewables and the energy transition.

Mr Stilwell added that EDPR, the world’s fourth largest renewable energy producer, was valued at around 19.5 billion euros.