GIC to buy logistic facility in Japan from Daiwa House

GIC has recently ramped up its Japan acquisitions as the country’s interest rates remain low. PHOTO: REUTERS
SINGAPORE - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said it was acquiring a logistics facility in Japan from real estate developer Daiwa House Industry.

GIC did not disclose the value of the transaction in its statement issued on Thursday.

The warehouse is situated in Yatomi city in the Greater Nagoya metropolitan area, GIC said. It was developed and completed in 2022 by Daiwa House, it added.

“As a young and modern asset, the facility is attractive to a wide range of tenants serving both the regional local and regional areas,” GIC said.

GIC, an investor in Japan for over three decades, has recently ramped up its deal activity as the country’s interest rates remain low. In April, it announced an acquisition of a portfolio of six logistics assets in Japan for more than US$800 million (S$1.06 billion) from Blackstone. REUTERS

