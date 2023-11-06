GIC to buy 33% stake in Indonesian toll road operator for $288 million

Under the deal, GIC will subscribe for 2,673 primary shares in Margautama Nusantara. PHOTO: GIC
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
18 min ago

BENGALURU – Hong Kong’s First Pacific said on Monday that Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will acquire a 33 per cent stake in its Indonesian unit and toll roads operator Margautama Nusantara for 3.317 trillion rupiah (S$288 million).

Under the deal, GIC will subscribe for 2,673 primary shares in Margautama Nusantara on a fully diluted basis through Warrington Investment, an investment vehicle owned by its unit.

First Pacific added that Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, a unit of Philippine-based Metro Pacific Investments Corp, would acquire a 10.3 per cent stake in Margautama Nusantara for 1.033 trillion rupiah under a separate deal.

First Pacific said that proceeds from the stake sales would be used to refinance certain financing and transaction costs related to its acquisition of toll road Japex in July 2022. REUTERS

More On This Topic
GIC and Petronas to invest in green ammonia project in India
GIC must tap new opportunities in changing world: DPM Wong

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top