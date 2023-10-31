GIC appoints former DBS executive Jeanette Wong as board director

SINGAPORE - GIC on Thursday named Jeanette Wong, a former executive at DBS, as a director of its board with effect from Nov 8, 2023.

This will be in addition to Ms Wong’s current role on the GIC risk committee, which she has been a member of since 2021.

As group executive at DBS up until her retirement in March 2019, Ms Wong was responsible for the institutional banking group covering corporate banking, global transaction services, strategic advisory, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to that, she was director of DBS’ China business, chairperson of the bank’s Taiwan business, and chief financial officer of DBS Group.

Before joining DBS, Ms Wong held various roles at JPMorgan, Citibank and Banque Paribas.

GIC chief executive Lim Chow Kiat said the sovereign wealth fund has benefitted from her expertise in finance and global banking.

“As a member of the risk committee, she has been instrumental in strengthening our risk management capabilities amid the current investment environment.”

Ms Wong currently sits on the boards of Singapore Airlines, UBS Group, Prudential, PSA International, Jurong Town Corporation as well as Pavilion Capital.

She is a member of the Securities Industry Council, and of the board of trustees at the National University of Singapore (NUS). She also chairs the NUS Business School management advisory board, and the CareShield Life Council under the Ministry of Health. THE BUSINESS TIMES