GetGo launches cross-border car rentals to Malaysia

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This marks GetGo’s first foray into cross-border travel, allowing users to take its vehicles from Singapore to mainland Malaysia.

SINGAPORE – Users of car-sharing platform GetGo will be able to rent vehicles to drive to Malaysia with a new feature on its mobile app, the company said on Sept 1.

This marks GetGo’s first foray into cross-border travel, allowing users to take its vehicles from Singapore into mainland Malaysia.

Traditional car-rental services typically require users to pay a deposit, and collect and return their vehicles at designated rental locations.

GetGo said its service does away with these requirements, with users able to book vehicles through the app and pick these up from the nearest carpark.

No mileage charges will be incurred regardless of how far users drive in Peninsular Malaysia.

“The cross-border surcharge is capped based on vehicle category and travel day, giving users... visibility of what they will pay before confirming their booking in the GetGo app,” GetGo said.

Users also have an additional layer of financial protection for cross-border drives with the collision damage waiver (CDW) and enhanced CDW coverage options.

They can also add a pre-registered co-driver to their booking for the drive to be shared between two insured drivers under the same insurance coverage.

This programme comes ahead of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, which is expected to be launched in January 2027.

GetGo has a fleet of over 3,000 vehicles at more than 1,700 locations in Singapore. THE BUSINESS TIMES