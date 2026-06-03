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Temasek chairman Teo Chee Hean said shifts in the geopolitical landscape are increasingly shaping investment decisions.

SINGAPORE - While attending the 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, a premier defence and security summit held annually in Singapore, Temasek chairman and former senior minister Teo Chee Hean picked up on an improved tone in the relationship between the US and China.

“It is not just that the decibel level has come down. They have actually converged on some language,” Teo said.

“In past years, my sense was that they were talking past each other.”

Now though, both sides are talking about having a constructive, strategic, stable relationship, he said. “I thought that was something positive.”

Shifts in the geopolitical landscape – traditionally watched by political, defence and security analysts – are increasingly shaping investment decisions, including at Temasek, as several recent wars and geopolitical conflicts threaten to disrupt businesses and economies, Teo said, in his first media interview since assuming the Singapore investment company’s top job in October 2025.

Take the yearly World Economic Forum in Davos, which has typically focused on economic, financial and business issues. More recently, persisting conflicts in regions including the oil-and-gas rich Middle East have put security at centre stage.

“I attended Davos after a gap of several years, and we were discussing security issues, not economic issues,” Teo told the local media at Temasek’s office on June 2.

“The intersection between security, geopolitics, business and finance has become more stark. This has impacted the key markets in which we invest, and the key segments in which we invest,” he added.

Pointing to Temasek’s $434 billion net investment portfolio as of March 31, 2025, Teo said: “We have investments in the US. We have investments in India, we have investments in Europe, we have investments in China. Each of these markets is impacted in a different way by geopolitical events.”

Even countries with resources to buy energy at elevated costs will be affected, as the impact of the war in the Gulf hits measures like inflation and economic growth, Teo said.

He added that Singapore-based Temasek portfolio companies (TPCs) in the travel and transportation industry have been impacted by surging fuel prices.

The technology sector has also become “quite sensitive” in terms of investment.

“Those who have the technology or resources want to keep them and use them as leverage,” Teo said.

He added: “So, investment is no longer a straightforward business of doing the numbers on a spreadsheet, and analysing economic cycles and the financial situation of the company.

“One has to take into account the geopolitical events that are happening. Some of them can happen quite suddenly and have a major impact.”

Teo, a former chief of navy holding the rank of rear-admiral, spent more than three decades in politics, in positions including defence minister, home affairs minister and deputy prime minister, prior to joining Temasek.

He was the coordinating minister for national security and senior minister when his retirement was announced in April 2025.

Responding to a question on whether his political background has helped his work at Temasek, Teo said: “I suppose those instincts are useful to understand what’s happening in the world, the interactions, and what might occur. From that point of view it is helpful.”

Even though he has spent most of his career in politics, Teo is no stranger to economics and investments, having previously served on the board of GIC and as chairman of its International Advisory Board before stepping down in June 2025.

He joined Temasek’s board as deputy chairman and took over as chairman from Lim Boon Heng several months later.

What Temasek invests in

Temasek, which was incorporated in 1974, invests mainly outside Singapore, with around two-thirds of its underlying exposure in developed economies.

By investment type, about 40 per cent of Temasek’s portfolio is in Singapore-based TPCs, such as DBS, Singapore Airlines and CapitaLand.

Another 40 per cent is invested directly in listed companies globally, as well as in privately-held start-ups and early-stage businesses.

The remaining 20 per cent is invested through partnerships, investment funds and asset management firms.

Despite the uncertain economic environment, Teo said Temasek remains committed to generating “good, sustainable, absolute returns over the long term”.

He said this involves having enough liquidity to tide through crisis events, while staying invested in secular trends, namely the digital economy, healthcare and longevity, and sustainability.

On the digital economy, which includes artificial intelligence, Temasek is looking beyond companies focusing on large language models powering chatbots, to those offering other services and products, Teo said.

Within the healthcare and longevity space, Temasek has identified drug development and discovery as an area with potential.

In May, it invested in British AI-driven drug discovery firm Isomorphic Labs in a US$2.1 billion (S$2.7 billion) funding round.

Teo, who has visited similar companies in Switzerland and China, said: “There’s a huge demand in the world for more effective, better drugs.”

Meanwhile, sustainability efforts have recently gained momentum as businesses and governments look for alternatives to fossil fuels to build resilience in their supply chains, Teo said.

A fourth investment theme for Temasek involves businesses which serve consumers in large domestic markets, such as China and India.

Teo said: “Regardless of what happens outside, they have a major domestic market which is growing, and which companies are catering to.”

Asked if Temasek would play a larger role on home turf by investing more in companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Teo noted that Temasek has at times been criticised for being too dominant in the local market.

But he added that as a shareholder in the companies it is invested in, Temasek often contributes by offering inputs and insights on management decisions, as well as providing support through additional investments.

Teo said recent measures taken by the central bank to raise investor interest and support firms looking to list on SGX were positive, noting that he sees promising companies in the pipeline.

He added though that companies on the SGX must strive to offer and create inherent value for investors.

“You cannot just pump it up by putting more money in if that inherent value is not there.”

What lies ahead

The global investor currently has 13 offices in nine countries, with around 1,000 employees.

Teo said Temasek is exploring opening an office in the Middle East, because of the opportunities the region presents to TPCs and other firms in which it holds a stake.

TPCs such as SATS and Surbana Jurong already have a significant presence in the Middle East.

Temasek also recently partnered BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners, Abu Dhabi’s newest wealth fund L’IMAD and state oil firm ADNOC to launch an infrastructure partnership targeting US$30 billion of investments across the Gulf and central Asia.

Teo will also take the helm in charting a path for Temasek to meet its 2050 net-zero ambition.

Chief executive Dilhan Pillay said last month that the investment giant is unlikely to meet its 2030 climate targets amid the tough global business environment, and technology constraints in decarbonising aviation and power generation.

The 2030 targets involve halving planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions across the portfolio of companies it has stakes in to 11 million tonnes, from 22 million tonnes in 2010.

Teo said: “The approach that I have always taken to climate change is this. We are neither zealots nor are we sceptics . We are realists. We look at the data, we look at what’s possible, and we invest in that direction.

“Recently, with the situation for oil and gas from the Gulf, there is another good reason to want to invest in renewable energies, because it provides you with greater resilience.

“Many of these technologies now are grid-competitive and provide price-competitive energy compared to fossil fuels, so they are justified in their own right, not for net-zero reasons or for sustainable reasons.”

He added that part of the remuneration that Temasek employees receive is linked to the achievement of its sustainability goals, which helps with internal alignment. The percentage of remuneration is not publicly disclosed.

Teo noted that Temasek had operated in an environment of trade and tariff wars, before “hot wars” emerged, making the investment landscape even more challenging.

He said: “Fortunately we have a strong team, we have a good board, we have good people in management, and in our offices. This gives us a very good foundation to tackle the volatility and the challenges of the future.

“One has to take a disciplined approach to investment and risk. If you are not prepared to take any risks, you do the equivalent of hiding your money under the bed.”

Temasek is expected to publish its latest financial results in July.