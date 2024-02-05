Geopolitics, climate change, AI among challenges as Temasek hits 50-year milestone

SINGAPORE – The implications of generative artificial intelligence (AI), climate change and geopolitics are among the issues that keep Temasek deputy chief executive Chia Song Hwee up at night as Singapore’s investment company hits its 50-year milestone in 2024.

An accountant by training, Mr Chia joined Temasek in 2011, from GlobalFoundries, now the world’s third-largest chipmaker, where he was the chief operating officer. In his time at Temasek, he has headed various investment functions, including co-leading its team in China.

Temasek has come a long way from 1974, when it was formed with four staff overseeing 35 government-linked companies with a net portfolio value of $354 million.

Now it is a global investment company, with 34 nationalities among its 950 staff. Its portfolio value has grown and is in the region of billions – $382 billion as at March 31, 2023, to be exact. Importantly, it contributes to the government budget. The Government can spend up to 50 per cent of the expected long-term real returns on the net assets invested by Temasek, GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Riding on its success, Temasek has set a high bar for itself. By 2030, the portfolio is to have a 60 per cent to 70 per cent resilient component, held for the long term to provide stable and sustainable returns, and a 30 per cent to 40 per cent dynamic component, where investments are held for a shorter duration and capital is recycled for investing in higher-growth opportunities for higher returns.

An example of an investment in the dynamic component is Indian insurance portal Policybazaar. Temasek sold its direct stake in the parent company recently, achieving an internal rate of return of 40 per cent and with a multiple on invested capital at 14 times at a sale price of about $391 million, sources said. Temasek remains indirectly invested in Policybazaar through software developer MakeSense, a joint venture with tech firm Info Edge.

Not surprisingly, there will be challenges.

Chief among them is geopolitics, which is adding layers of complexity to the investing equation.

An example where the issue has come into play recently is in the semiconductor sector, with the US imposition of export controls. There have been implications for chip firms in the United States and around the world, as well as the innovation ecosystem. Another consequence has been the restriction of China’s access to advanced chips and chip-making tools.

So how does Temasek go about investing amid a complicated geopolitical backdrop?

In an interview with The Straits Times, Mr Chia said: “We are in no position to predict outcomes, let alone influence them.”

While Temasek is a long-term investor and is less concerned with short-term volatility, a key consideration is whether it will be structurally unfavourable to invest in businesses and companies facing geopolitical headwinds, Mr Chia said.

Accordingly, investors such as Temasek will have to build in various scenarios and consider various outcomes before investing or divesting, to ensure that the portfolio remains resilient, he added.

Sensitivity around geopolitics has always been something that Temasek has had to contend with, but the scale of it has magnified in recent years.

“In the past, we had to understand the impact of countries’ policies on our investments. Would there be any impact? But with the geopolitical issues now, we have to consider not only the financial outcome of our investments but also the implications of our investment decisions. We don’t want our actions to be misinterpreted,” Mr Chia said.

In short, it is a much more “multidimensional” investing universe now with far more complexity. He said: “Our job is to make investments, considering all the facts and circumstances and the unknowns, and make a decision. What we cannot afford to do is to be frozen.”