Geopolitical tensions become top concern for family offices in Asia: UBS report

SINGAPORE – The war in Ukraine and growing divisions between the United States and China have become the biggest headache for wealthy Asians, a new survey noted.

It found that geopolitical tensions were the top concern for most family offices in Asia-Pacific, followed by high interest rates and sticky inflation.

Singapore, which is attracting many of these firms set up by wealthy families to grow their assets and pass them on to the next generation, will continue to be a magnet for years to come, said Mr Tommy Leung, co-head of the family and institutional wealth business in the Asia-Pacific region for UBS, which complied the report.

Geopolitics was also the biggest worry for family offices in Europe, while the risk of a recession was the top concern in the US.

A significant number of family offices based in Asia and elsewhere are responding to these concerns by looking to boost their stocks and bond allocations in the developed markets of North America and Europe, the bank’s Global Family Office Report 2023 found.

It noted that 41 per cent of Asian family offices are planning to increase their asset allocation to developed market fixed income over the next five years.

Around 40 per cent are looking at greater allocation in developed market equities over the same period, while 35 per cent are eyeing emerging market equities.

Still, most Asian family offices – 51 per cent – will continue to hold most of their investments closer to home, with 30 per cent looking to boost investment in Greater China, and 34 per cent in the rest of the region.

The global average for increased exposure to Asia (excluding Greater China) was almost as much – 31 per cent – but only 22 per cent of family offices worldwide intend to boost investment in Greater China in the next five years.

However, 58 per cent of global family offices will continue to hold their Greater China assets.

Mr Leung told a briefing in Singapore: “Overall, family offices were cautious about current markets in the face of an uncertain growth outlook in developed economies, as well as tighter lending conditions and heightened geopolitical tensions.”

He said Asian family offices are also looking for active management and diversification of their investment portfolio, with 46 per cent using hedge funds to diversify.

That compares with only 33 per cent of global family offices that prefer to use hedge funds to diversify.

Mr Leung added that “80 per cent of Asia-Pacific family offices expect hedge funds to meet or exceed their performance targets”.