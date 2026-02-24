Genting Singapore sees 33% fall in 2025 net profit amid asset enhancement works at RWS

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Genting Singapore, operator of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), reported after the market closed on Feb 24 lower earnings for 2025, due to higher costs from the roll-out of new attractions and ongoing renovation works at the integrated resort (IR).

The group saw a 33 per cent year-on-year decrease in net profit to $390.3 million for the full year ended Dec 31 , 2025 .

The cost of new launches, operating costs incurred during temporary closures, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades and technology system enhancements contributed to a 15 per cent decline in profit in the main casino and IR business. This came on the back of a smaller drop in revenue, around 3 per cent, to $2.45 billion over the period.

Genting Singapore said total revenue in 2025 was affected because it made less money from gaming, as it did not win as much from players as before. However, this was partly offset by stronger non-gaming revenue, which improved in the second half of the year as revamped attractions and hotel offerings drew more visitors and boosted overall activity at the resort.

In 2025, RWS completed and opened several major attractions aimed at strengthening its non-gaming appeal, including permanent attractions like Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore , the Singapore Oceanarium and lifestyle mall Weave.

“FY2025 results reflected the impact of asset enhancement works at RWS, and the gradual improvement in operating momentum as refreshed offerings across the resort were phased into operations,” Genting Singapore said in its financial statements.

As a result, the board of directors is proposing a final dividend of two cents per share. Together with the interim dividend of two cents per share, total dividends for FY2025 amount to four cents per share, unchanged from the year before.

Since 2019, Genting Singapore has invested billions in RWS 2.0, an ambitious $6.8 billion project undertaken to increase the IR’s gross floor area by 50 per cent through new attractions, luxury hotels and lifestyle developments.

More new concepts across dining, nightlife and family-friendly experiences are in the pipeline for 2026, including interactive museum Dopamine Land and People People brewery at Weave.

By 2030, a new waterfront featuring two luxury hotels and retail and dining spaces, as well as an 88m-tall “mountain trail”, will expand RWS by more than 164,000 sq m.

Said Genting Singapore chairman and acting chief executive Lim Kok Thay: “2025 was a defining transition year as we advanced a major phase of our asset refresh at RWS. These investments reflect our long-term commitment to enhancing our competitiveness and elevating the guest experience.

“We have also reinforced our management bench with several key appointments, adding depth and energy at a pivotal stage of transformation.”

In 2025, RWS announced the appointment of Ms Lee Shi Ruh as CEO of RWS , replacing Mr Tan Hee Teck. It also appointed Mr Si Chen as chief operating officer of the integrated resort. The role was previously held by Mr Alan Teo, who left the company in September 2022.

Shares of Genting Singapore closed at 79 cents on Feb 24, unchanged from the day before.