Generative AI ‘fundamentally’ changes things at Oracle, founder Larry Ellison says

LAS VEGAS - Generative artificial intelligence (AI) caught one of the world’s most famous and wealthiest tech entrepreneurs by surprise, and will fundamentally change one of the world’s oldest tech companies which he built.

Mr Larry Ellison, who in 1977 co-founded Oracle, where he remains executive chairman and chief technology officer, said the explosive use of generative AI moved the firm further towards dropping writing for auto-generating code altogether.

The company, known for software and its cloud services and infrastructure, is also making all new databases autonomous such that they install, configure and update themselves.

Applications will become more secure with the elimination of human errors, and teams will be dramatically smaller, said Mr Ellison: “We prototype features and iterate. So we develop things much more quickly.”

Mr Ellison, 79, whom Forbes estimates is worth US$144 billion (S$196 billion), spoke about his Texas-based firm’s new generative AI bet on healthcare at the company’s annual CloudWorld conference on Tuesday.

The company acquired electronic health record (EHR) company Cerner for US$28 billion in June 2022 and held, along with CloudWorld, its Oracle Health Conference where it demonstrated a suite of AI-powered healthcare apps.

Its star is a voice-recognition digital assistant that promises to rewrite the experience of a visit to the doctor. The assistant can recognise doctors’ summons and call up schedules, patients’ clinical histories and lab tests results on mobile phones or screens.

The app can also listen in and take notes during a consultation – upon patients’ consent – and propose actions on prescriptions and next steps for review or sign off.

It goes on to ping patients their appointment reminders and customised health advice.

When it becomes available in the next 12 months, the promise is an end to doctors dividing their attention between computer screens and patients, Oracle said.

Mr Travis Dalton, general manager of Oracle Health, believes the digital helper will be groundbreaking.

“We’re not seeking to go from 10 clicks to seven clicks. We’re seeking zero clicks. So the idea that AI and other technologies together can bring a system of participation where a provider never puts text on the keyboard is pretty darn groundbreaking for the industry,” he said. “I will say in my 22 years of healthcare, everyone’s tried it but Oracle has got it to the last mile.”

The company is also injecting generative AI into other healthcare solutions dealing with back-office supply chain, finance and human resources tasks over the next 12 months.

Oracle, unlike companies like Google, Meta or OpenAI, does not have a large language model used to train generative AI of its own.