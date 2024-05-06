Gen AI, you started work yet?

Of course, we had to ask gen AI Claude to produce our synopsis: This podcast goes beyond AI hype to explore surprising realities. Executives anticipate huge productivity gains, but the real disruption may lie in automating mundane tasks. Lawyers and students face skill shifts as research becomes effortless. Most intriguingly, could AI enable Singapore to “insource” outsourced work affordably? Uncover fresh perspectives on AI’s quiet revolution reshaping jobs.

Join me and my special co-host Davidson Chua, a second-year student of business analytics at NUS, in our conversation with Messrs Laurence Liew and Lewis Garrad.

Laurence is the director for AI innovation at AI Singapore, and Lewis is a partner and the Asia career practice partner at consultancy Mercer.

We hope you’d enjoy this 29th episode of Work Talk, our podcast series to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:22: Has gen AI underwhelmed?

04:29: Are companies really using it?

05:17: Let’s generate more content, because we can

07:56: Forget the old ways of learning

14:16: How Laurence wrote a book, with Gemini as his biographer

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

---

