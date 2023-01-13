Gemini and Genesis sued in US over Earn crypto programme

WASHINGTON – United States regulators have sued crypto brokerages Genesis Global Capital and Gemini Trust for breaking securities rules.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that the firms illegally raised billions of dollars from hundreds of thousands of investors through the so-called Gemini Earn programme. The product, which allowed customers to lend out their assets in exchange for interest payments, amounted to the offering of unregistered securities, the SEC said.

Gemini launched Earn in February 2021, with the idea of offering users passive returns on their coins in exchange for the right to lend the tokens out. By August that year, the programme crossed US$3 billion (S$4 billion) in assets.

The Earn product, which offered rates that far exceeded those on traditional bank accounts, is the subject of a public tussle between Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss and Mr Barry Silbert, the founder of Genesis parent Digital Currency Group (DCG).

Customers have not been able to pull money from the programme since mid-November and Mr Winklevoss recently accused Mr Silbert of stalling efforts to resolve the issue, something that the DCG head has denied.

“Today’s charges build on previous actions to make clear to the marketplace and the investing public that crypto lending platforms and other intermediaries need to comply with our time-tested securities laws. Doing so best protects investors,” SEC chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

Mr Gensler has regularly argued that many crypto firms are selling products that should be registered with the agency.

Regulators have been scrutinising the Earn product for at least a year. While Earn’s terms of service warned customers that they could lose all their money, the programme benefited from the widespread view among customers that the exchange took a conservative approach to risk.

Crypto lending products have been at the epicentre of the fallout from the turmoil that plagued the market in 2022.

Genesis Global Capital was hit particularly hard by crypto exchange FTX’s sudden and spectacular collapse in November and halted customer withdrawals and new loan originations. The freeze remains in place.

The SEC is seeking penalties, injunctive relief and return of ill-gotten gains to investors.

Separately, the SEC and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are scrutinising the internal financial dealings of DCG. BLOOMBERG