GameStop shares surge as ‘Roaring Kitty’ shows huge bet in Reddit post

NEW YORK - GameStop shares jumped 21 per cent on June 3 after the stocks influencer known as Roaring Kitty returned to Reddit with a post showing a US$116 million (S$156 million) bet on the embattled video game retailer.

Shares of GameStop closed at US$28 after surging as much as 75 per cent during the session. Some US$4.7 billion worth of GameStop shares had changed hands as of the market’s close, making it the most heavily traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange, according to LSEG data.

The post was the first in three years by Mr Keith Gill, the Roaring Kitty stocks influencer behind the 2021 retail trading frenzy, from his Reddit account. In 2021, screenshots on Reddit of his bullish GameStop trades triggered a rush of demand for “meme stocks” – often companies with weak fundamentals that gained a cult-like following through social media hype among retail traders.

The screenshot posted on June 2 showed a GameStop holding of five million shares, or 1.8 per cent of its publicly available stock. Mr Gill’s last post from April 2021, titled final update, showed a holding of 200,000 shares worth US$30.9 million.

Reuters could not verify the screenshot on Reddit, and Mr Gill did not respond to a request for comment on Reddit or email.

Roaring Kitty’s Reddit account, in a post after the close of regular trading on June 3, disclosed that he continues to hold on to his five million shares and 120,000 call options. The value of the position jumped to US$260 million, up US$78.6 million from the previous session.

“Keith Gill is putting his money where his tweets are, and some investors are clearly following his lead and rekindling interest in meme stocks,” said Mr Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at digital brokerage eToro.

“This is having a disproportionate share price impact given the short position in the stock combined with its relatively small market capitalisation.”

The surge on June 3 put GameStop short sellers on track to rack up nearly US $1 billion in paper losses, according to data and analytics firm Ortex Technologies. The short position in GameStop stood at 57.6 million shares, or 18.4 per cent of the outstanding shares, Ortex data showed. That compares to 162 per cent in 2021, when the stock had its initial, eye-popping rally.

Dr Garrett DeSimone, head of quantitative research at OptionMetrics, said individual investors likely comprise a large part of the recent trading in GameStop.

But while GameStop’s 2021 surge saw retail traders banding together against Wall Street institutions that were short the stock, the apparent lack of a common enemy could give some investors less reason to stay with their bullish bets this time around, Mr DeSimone said.

“I think retail investors that bought in this morning are probably not going to be too happy with the outcome in the next couple of days,” he said.

Some analysts questioned whether Mr Gill was behind the new Roaring Kitty posts.

“When he first posted about GameStop, he personally was front and centre,” said Mr Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. Now, Mr Sosnick and some others are wondering whether another individual or entity took over his account.

“There remain a lot of question marks,” said Mr Sosnick.