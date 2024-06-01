News analysis

Gains – and pains – as export-led Asean economies navigate China-US trade decoupling

Ovais Subhani
Senior Business Correspondent
Chinese exporters are not only shipping more goods worldwide, but are also selling them at a lower price – akin to exporting deflation. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
Jun 01, 2024, 05:01 AM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 05:00 AM
SINGAPORE – The intensifying trade rivalry between the world’s two largest economies has reached a point where the cost of fragmentation is becoming increasingly obvious, with most Asian countries facing a loss of share in global exports to China.

The rewiring of global trade and investment flows after the early salvos of tariffs and sanctions between China and the United States in 2017, which were then followed by the post-Covid-19 rationalisation of supply chains, benefited some manufacturing hubs that were seen as being on the periphery of their geopolitical conflict.

