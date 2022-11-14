FTX.com not required to migrate S’pore users to local subsidiary Quoine: MAS

SINGAPORE - The funds of Singapore investors in bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com are not parked under Quoine as FTX.com and Quoine operate as separate legal entities, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

“Singapore users have the choice to deal with either FTX.com or Quoine. MAS has not required FTX.com to migrate Singapore users to Quoine,” the regulator on Monday said.

MAS said it is carefully reviewing the licence application from FTX’s Singapore entity, Quoine, which is currently exempt from licensing as the licence application is under review.

FTX.com does not operate in Singapore, and neither is it licensed nor exempted from licensing in Singapore, MAS said. “It is not possible, however, to prevent Singapore users from directly accessing overseas service providers. FTX.com was therefore able to onboard Singapore users. MAS has consistently reminded the public of the risks of dealing with unlicensed entities.”

The regulator’s replies follow The Straits Times commentary that said the FTX saga has raised several issues, the key of which was why Singapore users and their assets are not parked under Quoine.

On the point that Binance was stopped from onboarding customers from Singapore and placed on the Investor Alert List (IAL), that in turn led to Singapore users having to move to FTX.com to invest, MAS said Binance was not banned from operating in Singapore.

The crypto exchange did not have the requisite licence to solicit customers from Singapore and had to cease doing so, it said, adding that putting a firm on the list is to prevent people from wrongly perceiving that the firm is regulated by MAS.

This was the case for Binance.com, it said. “It would not be meaningful for MAS to list all unlicensed entities on the IAL. MAS did not have cause to list FTX on the same basis as Binance.”

Digital payment token service providers licensed by MAS under the Payment Services Act are regulated for money laundering and terrorism financing risks as well as technology risks, but not safety and soundness, the regulator said.

Similar to other jurisdictions, the firms are not, for now, subject to risk-based capital or liquidity requirements, nor are they required to safeguard customer monies or digital tokens from insolvency risk, it noted.

“It is also why MAS has been continually reminding the general public since 2017 that dealing in cryptocurrency is highly hazardous,” added the regulator.

MAS had issued a consultation paper on Oct 26 proposing regulatory measures to reduce risks to consumers from cryptocurrency trading.

Among the proposals are to ringfence Singapore retail investors’ assets from a crypto firm’s overall assets, and that players cannot lend out retail investors’ digital payment tokens at all - practices that are common in the industry.

“Notwithstanding these measures, consumers must continue to exercise utmost caution when trading in cryptocurrency. Regulations cannot protect consumers from losses arising from the inherently speculative and highly risky nature of cryptocurrency trading.”