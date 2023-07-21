FTX sues Bankman-Fried, others to recoup more than $1.3 billion

Sam Bankman-Fried was allegedly the mastermind of a fraud that led to collapse of FTX.
NEW YORK - FTX Trading on Thursday sued founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives at the cryptocurrency exchange, seeking to recoup more than US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) they allegedly misappropriated before FTX went bankrupt.

The complaint filed in Delaware bankruptcy court also names as defendants Caroline Ellison, who led Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research hedge fund; former FTX technology chief Zixiao “Gary” Wang; and former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh.

FTX said the defendants continually misappropriated funds to finance luxury condominiums, political contributions, speculative investments and other “pet projects” while committing “one of the largest financial frauds in history.”

The alleged fraudulent transfers occurred between February 2020 and November 2022 when FTX filed for Chapter 11 protection, and can be undone - or “avoided”- under the US bankruptcy code or Delaware law, FTX said.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment. Lawyers for the other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US prosecutors have said that Bankman-Fried was the mastermind of a fraud that led to FTX’s collapse and included the misappropriation of billions of dollars of customer funds.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges. Ellison, Wang and Singh have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.REUTERS

