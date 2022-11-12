FTX officials appear to confirm potential hack to apps: CoinDesk

FTX officials confirmed rumours of a hack and have instructed customers to delete FTX apps and avoid its website.
NEW YORK - FTX officials appeared to confirm rumours of a hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange’s Telegram channel and have instructed customers to delete FTX apps and avoid its website, news outlet CoinDesk reported on Saturday.

The report come after FTX US general counsel Ryne Miller tweeted late on Friday that he was “investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of FTX balances across exchanges.”

In the highest-profile crypto collapse, FTX, affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research and about 130 of its other companies filed for bankruptcy court protection from creditors in Delaware, FTX said on Friday.

“FTX has been hacked,” an account administrator in the FTX Support Telegram channel wrote in a message, according to CoinDesk. The administrator wrote “Delete them,” referring to FTX apps, the report said, adding that Miller had pinned the message.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details posted on FTX’s Telegram channel. FTX did not respond to Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

