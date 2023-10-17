FTX insider says working with Bankman-Fried left him in ‘severe’ distress

NEW YORK – Nishad Singh, the third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle to testify against him, detailed a rocky relationship with his former boss that at times left him “humiliated” and, as the company collapsed, suicidal.

Singh told a Manhattan court that he was in “severe emotional distress” in the days leading up to digital asset exchange FTX’s failure as he dealt with accusations from its former chief regulatory officer, Mr Daniel Friedberg, and others, that he was partly to blame for the company’s demise.

Singh claimed he only learnt about a massive US$8 billion (S$10.9 billion) hole in the company’s balance sheet and the misuse of FTX customer funds in September 2022, about two months before the firm filed for bankruptcy. He wanted Bankman-Fried to take responsibility for putting the company in that position.

“There was a crazy blame game going on and people were not being productive,” said Singh, FTX’s former director of engineering and a close friend of Bankman-Fried’s brother before he joined the company.

“I had been suicidal for some days,” Singh said.

Bankman-Fried faces decades in prison on charges that he funnelled FTX customer money into Alameda Research, an affiliated hedge fund, for risky trades, political donations and expensive property before both companies collapsed into bankruptcy in 2022.

‘Excess and flashiness’

Despite the large deficit, Singh testified that Bankman-Fried continued to spend lavishly on endorsement deals and other expenses and that he tried to push back. The spending was just “digging the customer deficit hole deeper”, said Singh.

According to Singh, Bankman-Fried’s approach to spending on investments, real estate and celebrity endorsements was “excessive”.

Singh said he often learnt of big investments and purchases after the fact and that he told Bankman-Fried the spending “reeked of excess and flashiness”. He recalled that when he raised those concerns, Bankman-Fried lashed out, saying that people like him were the “real insidious problem” sowing seeds of doubt about FTX.

“It was pretty humiliating,” he said.

Bankman-Fried’s reaction

He said Bankman-Fried did not like being questioned about his decisions and would sometimes react with “physical tells” of his annoyance, like glaring and puffing out his chest.

Singh said that he had always been intimidated by Bankman-Fried, whom he once viewed as a brilliant entrepreneur. That perspective soured after he discovered how customer funds were being handled in the months before FTX’s collapse.