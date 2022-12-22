FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Bahamas on flight to US to face criminal charges

NASSAU - Sam Bankman-Fried is on a flight to the United States to face a litany of criminal charges tied to his role in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX after days-long legal drama in the Bahamas.

The FTX founder and former chief executive boarded a small white plane at a private airport in Nassau in the custody of US agents and took off just before 7.45pm local time.

Bankman-Fried is expected to land near New York City, where federal prosecutors last week unsealed an eight-count indictment against him that could put him behind bars for dozens of years.

His departure marks the end of a particularly chaotic chapter in the FTX bankruptcy saga. Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in his US$30 million (S$41 million) penthouse by Bahamian authorities at the request of the US officials.

Since being denied bail at an initial Bahamas court hearing last week, Bankman-Fried was held in a correctional facility on the outskirts of Nassau known as Fox Hill. The notorious prison is a far cry from the luxury property where he’d lived after setting up the Bahamas as FTX’s headquarters.

Once back in the US, he’s likely to be arraigned within hours and his lawyers may present a case for him being granted bail. It wasn’t immediately clear at which American airport Bankman-Fried would land.

US prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul with stealing billions of dollars in FTX customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what US Attorney Damian Williams called “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”

Bankman-Fried earlier left the courthouse, surrounded by guards with assault weapons, and entered a vehicle, according to Reuters Video. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Bahamas said in a statement that the foreign minister had signed off on allowing Bankman-Fried’s extradition to the US.

Bankman-Fried decided to agree to extradition in part out of a “desire to make the relevant customers whole,” according to an affidavit read in court on Wednesday and dated Dec20.

Dressed in a suit, Bankman-Fried stepped up to the witness box in court, where he spoke clearly and steadily as he was sworn in.

“Yes, I do wish to waive my right to such formal extradition proceedings,” he told Judge Shaka Serville.

Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyer, Jerone Roberts, said his client was “anxious to leave.”

The judge said he was satisfied that all legal requirements for extradition had been met and that Bankman-Fried had not been “forced, coerced or threatened” into making the decision.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mr Roberts, requested that the “rule of speciality” be followed. This rule, which is in The Bahamas’ extradition treaty with the United States, says a person can be tried only on the charges for which they are extradited.