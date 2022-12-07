FTX founder Bankman-Fried, Alameda CEO Ellison hire attorneys as probes ramp up

NEW YORK – FTX former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Ms Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defence attorneys as US authorities probe the crypto exchange’s collapse, according to a spokesman for Mr Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ms Ellison’s selection.

Mr Bankman-Fried has retained Mr Mark Cohen, of Cohen & Gresser, the FTX founder’s spokesman said. Mr Cohen recently defended Ghislaine Maxwell in her sex trafficking trial.

Ms Ellison, who ran trading firm Alameda Research, has hired law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr to represent her, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Regulators around the globe, including in the Bahamas where FTX is based and in the United States, are investigating the role of FTX’s top executives including Mr Bankman-Fried in the company’s stunning collapse. The crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis that saw at least US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) of customer funds vanish.

Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Mr Bankman-Fried or Ms Ellison with a crime. They face civil lawsuits from FTX customers.

Mr Bankman-Fried had previously hired Mr Martin Flumenbaum of law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, but the law firm said last month it was no longer representing him due to conflicts.

In recent weeks, the US authorities have sought information from investors and potential investors in FTX, according to two sources with knowledge of the requests. Federal prosecutors in New York are asking for details on any communications such companies have had with the crypto firm and its executives, including Mr Bankman-Fried, the sources said.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has been asking for similar information from investors as well, one of the sources said.

Those sources and attorneys, speaking on condition of anonymity, have said that the US authorities are likely looking for any evidence of material misrepresentations of information to investors.

FTX secretly transferred customer funds to its affiliate Alameda Research to fill a shortfall at the crypto trading firm, Reuters has previously reported. The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that Ms Ellison and senior FTX officials knew the crypto exchange had dipped into its customer funds to help Alameda meet liabilities.

Speaking via video link at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Nov 30, Mr Bankman-Fried said he did not knowingly commingle customer funds on FTX with funds at his proprietary trading firm, Alameda Research.

“I didn’t ever try to commit fraud,” Mr Bankman-Fried said, adding that he does not think he has any criminal liability. REUTERS