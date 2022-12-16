FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried makes new bail application after losing first request: Source

Sam Bankman-Fried was remanded to a detention centre after his request to remain at home while waiting extradition was rejected. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
12 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

WASHINGTON - Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has made a bail application before The Bahamas Supreme Court, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday (Dec 15), after a magistrate judge on Tuesday rejected the former crypto mogul’s request for bail.

Bankman-Fried was remanded to a Bahamas detention centre after chief magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt rejected his request to remain at home while he awaits for a hearing on his extradition to the United States, where he has been charged with financial crimes.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the application was made on Thursday.

Bahamas broadcaster Eyewitness News on Thursday reported that the Supreme Court would hear the bail application on Jan. 17, without citing sources.

United States prosecutors say Bankman-Fried engaged in a scheme to defraud FTX’s customers by misappropriating their deposits to pay for expenses and debts and to make investments on behalf of his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Bankman-Fried amassed a fortune valued over US$20 billion (S$27 billion) as he rode a cryptocurrency boom to build FTX into one of the world’s largest exchanges before it abruptly collapsed this year. REUTERS

