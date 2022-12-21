FTX ex-CEO Bankman-Fried to fly to US on Wednesday, escorted by FBI agents

WASHINGTON - Federal authorities are set to whisk Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States on Wednesday to face a range of criminal charges related to the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange.

Bankman-Fried signed his surrender documents on Tuesday (Dec 20), according to Bahamas Acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare. He’ll sign a separate set of papers finalising his waiver of rights to fight extradition at the Magistrate’s Court in Nassau on Wednesday.

After that the FTX founder and former chief executive will be accompanied by FBI agents on a non-commercial aircraft back to the US, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plane will leave from a private airport in the island nation, said another person, who also asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the plans.

His return to the US will cap a tumultuous week filled with speculation around when Bankman-Fried might return to face charges including fraud. Since being denied bail at an initial court hearing last week, Bankman-Fried has been held in a notorious correctional facility on the outskirts of Nassau known as Fox Hill.

While the arrangements could still change, plans call for Bankman-Fried to be escorted by Bahamian officers from the prison to the court Wednesday morning.

Although he initially said that he would fight extradition, Bankman-Fried has more recently indicated in private conversations that he was preparing to return to the US as soon as Monday, Bloomberg News has reported. The change in attitude was in part tied to the expectation that he’ll be able to get bail in the US.

It wasn’t immediately clear which American airport Bankman-Fried would land at. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York last week unsealed an eight-count indictment against him.

The 30-year-old one-time digital currency billionaire was arrested at his Nassau apartment on Dec 12 at the request of US prosecutors who alleged that he cheated investors in FTX and misused funds that belonged to customers of FTX and its sister trading unit Alameda Research.

He was charged in New York with eight counts including conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and election finance violations.

Separately the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of violating securities laws.

Bankman-Fried initially told a Bahamas court he would contest extradition, but news outlets reported over the weekend that he would reverse his decision.

During a court hearing on Monday at which Bankman-Fried appeared, his local defense lawyer Jerone Roberts said he had not been informed of the purpose of the proceeding. He later said that while his client had seen an affidavit laying out the charges against him, he wanted to access the complete indictment before agreeing to extradition.

Fall from grace

The arrest capped a stunning fall from grace for Bankman-Fried, who rode a boom in the values of Bitcoin and other digital assets to become a billionaire several times over.

He has been under increasing scrutiny since early November, when customers raced to withdraw funds from FTX amid concerns over commingling of their assets with Alameda.

Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in New York City, said last week that Bankman-Fried’s actions amounted to “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”