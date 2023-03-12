From Shanghai to Mumbai, tech chiefs race to contain SVB fallout

HONG KONG – Asia’s tech leaders, half a world away from the chaos that’s engulfed Silicon Valley, are scrambling to assess the potential ramifications for an industry that’s always relied heavily on US capital and connections to supercharge growth.

Financiers and entrepreneurs packed the Shangri-La’s ballrooms during a global Wharton alumni gathering in Singapore, huddling in groups and tables over gourmet buffet meals with the latest news on Silicon Valley Bank’s spectacular implosion on Friday a main topic of conversation. In Mumbai, startup founders and investors at a conference talked about nothing else, exchanging rumors about which fledgling company might be the first to fall. In Shanghai, SVB’s local partner and joint venture issued memos within hours of each other, seeking to calm worries about their stability.

In the past days, the region’s tech luminaries and family offices have watched with a mix of fear and fascination at the meltdown that engulfed a decades-old bank that once carried US$200 billion (S$270.2 billion) of assets. The collapse sent shockwaves through Asia as major investors and sovereign funds rushed to check the exposure of their portfolios and investees to the failed lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

At an investment firm that backs ByteDance, executives were glued to their screens as they monitored SVB’s stock price and news headlines on Thursday night in Beijing, before deciding overnight to pull their funds out of the bank.

An executive of Airbnb-style lodgings service Xiaozhu, warned by its venture backers, pulled over on an expressway to withdraw the company’s deposits over the phone, and succeeded, one of the people said. A representative for Xiaozhu declined to comment.

Others were not so lucky. An Indian founder told Bloomberg News he failed to retrieve company funds and is now left only with working capital. Another was scurrying to stop and reroute customer payments into his company’s SVB account, while also setting up new arrangements for salary payments. Three founders and a startup investor said they had not slept in 48 hours.

Asia’s biggest funds including Sequoia Capital China, Temasek Holdings, ZhenFund and Yunfeng Capital reached out to their portfolio companies to gauge how much exposure they have to SVB, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. A Sequoia Capital China representative said the company could not immediately comment, while ZhenFund did not respond to a request for comment during non-business hours. Temasek said it does not have any direct exposure to SVB.

Yunfeng, which does not have deposits with SVB, said it notified teams to do a quick internal inquiry into potential exposure to SVB and warned portfolio companies to take action to avoid risk.

“The impact of the SVB incident on the technology industry should not be underestimated,” analysts led by Liu Zhengning at China International Capital Corp said in a note. Deposits are crucial for tech startups because they generally require a lot of cash to pay for hefty expenditures including research and development costs and staff salaries, they said.

“If these cash deposits finally have to be impaired in the process of bankruptcy or restructuring, some tech firms may face high cash flow tension,” the analysts said. “The risks of bankruptcy should not be excluded.”

Finian Tan, founder of Singapore-based Vickers Venture Partners, said his company survived relatively unscathed. Only one of its portfolio companies in the US has deposits at SVB, totaling US$2.5 million, according to Tan.

“More than half of our portfolio companies are American so we are lucky that our banks are diversified,” said Mr Tan, who expects that most of the deposit will be recovered eventually.

SVB became the biggest US lender to fail in more than a decade after a tumultuous week that saw an unsuccessful attempt to raise capital and a cash exodus from the tech startups that had fueled the bank’s rise.