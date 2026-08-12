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From coffee to cars: Inside the Tata empire as its chairman steps down

Tata Trusts, the group’s charitable arm, owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, which controls more than 30 group companies in the Indian conglomerate.

The chairman of India’s Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran, said on Aug 12 that he has resigned in light of the lack of board approval for his reappointment amid tensions with the charity arm that controls the salt-to-aviation Tata Group.

Tata Trusts, the group’s charitable arm, owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons, which controls more than 30 group companies in the Indian conglomerate.

Here are more details on the group’s businesses.

Aviation

The group’s aviation business is anchored by Air India and Air India Express, which together operate a fleet of nearly 300 aircraft.

In November 2024, Air India merged with Vistara under an agreement between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, creating a larger full-service carrier with an expanded network and fleet.

The airline has posted losses in every year since the Tata Group took over in 2022 and is currently midway through a multi-year turnaround programme as it navigates supply chain constraints, mounting losses and the modernisation of legacy IT systems.

Automotive

Tata Motors has transformed from a domestic truckmaker into a global automotive group spanning commercial vehicles, passenger cars and EVs, propelled by its 2008 acquisition of British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover for US$2.3 billion (S$2.94 billion).

Tata Motors completed its demerger in October 2025, splitting into two separately listed companies, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, with a market value of about US$13.43 billion, and Tata Motors, which manufactures commercial vehicles and is valued at roughly US$17.39 billion.

The passenger vehicle business sold 641,587 units, including electric vehicles, in the fiscal year 2026.

Jaguar Land Rover swung to an annual loss after a cyberattack disrupted production, while the luxury carmaker also grapples with weaker demand in China and higher US tariffs.

In 2025, Tata Motors agreed to acquire Europe’s Iveco Group in an all-cash deal valued at US$4.36 billion, combining the two companies’ commercial vehicle operations to create a global company, helping it expand its geographic footprint beyond India into Europe and the Americas.

Information technology

Founded in 1968, Tata Consultancy Services serves clients across banking, manufacturing, consumer goods and media worldwide. It has historically been Tata Sons’ biggest source of recurring cash, by being the biggest contributor to its dividend income.

The company’s shares have lost more than a quarter of their value in 2026 leaving it with a market capitalisation of about US$92.85 billion, as customers rein in discretionary technology spending amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Steel

Founded in 1907, Tata Steel is one of the world’s oldest steelmakers with operations spanning mining to finished products across India and Europe and a market capitalisation of about US$24.66 billion. The company cemented its global presence with the US$12 billion acquisition of Corus in 2007.

The company posted net profit of 159.69 billion Indian rupees (S$2.14 billion) for the full year ended March 31, 2026, compared with 84.23 billion rupees in 2025.

Power and energy

Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power utilities with a market capitalisation of about US$12.74 billion, operates across power generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, solar manufacturing and EV charging, with more than 16 gigawatts of installed capacity serving over 13 million customers.

It reported a profit after tax of 51.18 billion rupees for fiscal 2026, up from 47.75 billion rupees a year earlier.

Retail and consumer

The Tata Group has a strong presence across India’s consumer market through companies including watch and jewellery retailer Titan, fashion retail company Trent, packaged foods and beverages business Tata Consumer Products and air-conditioning and consumer durables maker Voltas.

Its brands include Tanishq jewellery, Westside and Zudio fashion stores, Croma electronics outlets and BigBasket’s online grocery business.

The group also owns British tea brand Tetley, and is Starbucks’ joint-venture partner in India, running a network of more than 500 outlets across 80 cities in the country as of 2026.

Semiconductors

Tata Electronics, which is not publicly listed, is making a big bet on India’s chip ambitions, building a semiconductor fab in Gujarat and a chip assembly and testing facility in Assam, backed by Taiwan’s PSMC and Dutch equipment supplier ASML.

The facilities are expected to serve customers in automotive, AI and consumer electronics.

Financial services

Tata Capital offers lending, wealth management and investment banking services through a nationwide network, while Tata AIA and Tata AIG give the group a strong presence in life and general insurance.

Telecom and digital

Tata Communications connects businesses across more than 190 countries and has expanded into cloud, cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, while Tata Play is one of India’s leading pay-TV and streaming platforms. REUTERS