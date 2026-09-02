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Frasers Property to redevelop Yishun 10 into mixed-used complex by mid-2031

Yishun 10 was opened on May 28, 1992, and renovated in 2010, after which it was renamed GV Yishun.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s first cinema multiplex Yishun 10 will cease operations on March 2, 2027, and will be redeveloped into a mixed-use development containing about 110 residential units.

The new development, targeted for completion by mid-2031, will also contain a retail podium at street level and a “landscaped facilities deck on the second storey”.

It will be the first residential launch in Yishun Central in more than a decade, said the cineplex’s owner Frasers Property on Sept 2.

The property developer will continue to manage Yishun 10 after its redevelopment.

Frasers Property bought the cineplex, located at 51 Yishun Central 1, from cinema operator Golden Village in June 2025 .

Frasers then bought the 10 strata lots in the building from Frasers Centrepoint Trust – which it sponsors – for $34.5 million.

The Yishun 10 site has a site area of 39,125 sq ft and a gross floor area of 117,376 sq ft.

It was opened on May 28, 1992, and renovated in 2010, after which it was renamed GV Yishun.

Frasers Property also launched an initiative called Yishun 10 Memories to “document and celebrate the building’s place in the community”.

Preliminary plans include upcycling selected artefacts from Yishun 10, exploring opportunities to feature community stories, artworks and interpretive murals within the future development, and compiling a collection of memories and materials contributed by the community.

Shares of Frasers Property fell 1 per cent to close 1 cent lower at $1.01 on Sept 1. THE BUSINESS TIMES