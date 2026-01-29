Frasers Property shifts to people-first retail strategy in nine malls

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One of their initiatives is redesigned concierge counters that bring malls’ service ambassadors closer to shoppers.

SINGAPORE - Frasers Property Singapore is standardising its retail brand and upgrading service quality across nine malls in a bid to lift footfall and customer engagement, while preserving each mall’s local identity.

The initiative, announced on Jan 29, includes refreshed concierge counters, roaming customer service staff, and a new in-mall digital wayfinding and navigation system.

Each mall will carry the endorsement line “A Frasers Experience”, signalling trust and familiarity, alongside updated signages and digital touchpoints across mall websites and the Frasers Experience mobile app.

Aimed at making mall-goers feel more at home, the new additions will be rolled out at nine out of Frasers Property’s 12 Singapore malls, including Causeway Point, Century Square, Northpoint City, Tiong Bahru Plaza and Waterway Point.

The efforts span Frasers Property’s retail malls in Singapore, including those owned by Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT). As Singapore’s largest suburban mall owner, FCT’s portfolio serves around three million residents within three kilometres of its properties and receives nearly 230 million shopper visits annually.

Frasers Property managing director for retail Adrian Tan said the initiatives reflect a shift in how suburban malls are positioned, as operators compete not just on tenant mix but on service quality, accessibility and repeat visitation.



The move comes as mall operators face rising operating costs and a more competitive retail landscape, with suburban malls increasingly expected to function as community hubs rather than purely transactional retail spaces.

To support the changes at its malls, customer service staff have undergone a year-long capability development programme focused on hospitality, service excellence and community engagement, said Frasers Property.



The new navigation features also make it easier for visitors, including seniors and people with disabilities, to navigate the malls with ease and confidence.

Frasers Property will also expand its portfolio‑wide initiative that supports active ageing by engaging seniors in meaningful activities across its malls. Since 2023, programmes to train service ambassadors and tenants to better support individuals with autism, dementia and sensory sensitivities have also been rolled out.

“As all our malls are strategically located at or near transport hubs, we are in a unique position to create community-first, inclusive and vibrant retail environments that go beyond transactions,” said Mr Tan said.



“In Singapore, malls have long been regarded as a ‘third place’, but increasingly, we at Frasers Property are starting to view them as a ‘second place,” or a natural extension of people’s daily lives, places where they spend a large part of the time,” said Mr Tan.



“We aim to create environments where everyday moments are elevated and where community connections can flourish.”