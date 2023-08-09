Frasers Property sees macroeconomic challenges hitting Thai residential sales

SINGAPORE - Frasers Property said it is engaging in ongoing active management of its residential product mix and features to capture pockets of demand amid macroeconomic challenges.

In a business update for the third quarter ended June 30 on Tuesday, the group noted that Thailand’s household debt accounted for 86.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This, it said, has affected consumer spending, economic growth and financial stability.

“Without debt restructuring measures, household debt is predicted to remain at around 84 per cent of GDP by 2027, posing risks to household consumption and economic recovery,” it said, adding that the Bank of Thailand raised its policy rate by 50 basis points to 2 per cent between January and June this year.

Still, it noted that single-detached housing projects remain a key focus for new launches as the group tries to capture the affluent market segment, which is less affected by negative economic factors.

This includes Alpina Rama II, a luxury single-detached housing project that the group launched in the most recent quarter.

For the nine months ended June 2023, the company settled 1,421 units, sold 3,245 units, and has unrecognised revenue of $40 million, with 218 contracts on hand in Thailand as at June 30.

Still, Frasers Property said it continues to see strong industrial and logistics performance in Thailand, with occupancy remaining high on strong leasing appetite.

It noted warehouse and factory portfolio occupancy rates of above 85 per cent, and net leasing growth of 204,601 square metres over the nine months ended June 2023.

Furthermore, its built-to-function warehouse facilities, which are partially pre-built with basic facilities, sustainability and technology features, have allowed for shorter time from customer confirmation to delivery.

Industrial and logistics leasing conditions across Australia and Europe also remain strong.

The group said that it saw strong leasing activity, with renewals and new leases of about 421,000 square metres in Australia and about 114,000 square metres in Europe for the nine months ended June 2023.