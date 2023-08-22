Frasers Property secures refinancing for $1.08 billion green loan

SINGAPORE - Frasers Property has secured a $1.08 billion five-year green term loan club facility to refinance its maturing term loan facility, due in September, for Frasers Tower.

The green loan received strong support from a consortium of seven banks, announced the group on Tuesday.

Participating banks, or mandated lead arrangers, include UOB, DBS, OCBC, ICBC, CIMB, RHB and ING.

UOB was appointed the facility agent, while DBS will serve as the security agent for the transaction.

Frasers Tower is a 38-storey premium Grade A commercial building located in Cecil Street. It is one of six office properties managed by Frasers Property Singapore, a strategic business unit of the group.

The agreed terms stated that the green loan enjoys a reduction in margin if Frasers Tower maintains at least a Green Mark Gold Plus certification status issued by the Building and Construction Authority. The property currently holds the highest attainable rating of Green Mark Platinum.

Mr Loo Choo Leong, chief financial officer of Frasers Property, highlighted the group’s continuous engagement with sustainable financing since raising Singapore’s first syndicated green loan in 2018.

“To date, the group has secured more than $10 billion of green or sustainability-linked loans and bonds, attesting to our commitment to our decarbonisation journey,” he added.

As at 10.52 am on Tuesday after the news, shares of Frasers Property were trading at $0.80, down $0.01 or 1.2 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES