Frasers Property posts pre-sold revenue of $2.7 billion in Q1

SINGAPORE - Frasers Property on Wednesday said it achieved pre-sold revenue of $2.7 billion across Singapore, Australia, China and Thailand in its first quarter ended Dec 31, 2022.

Sales of residential projects in Australia and Singapore remained healthy despite rate hikes and inflation, the company announced in a business update.

In Singapore, it sold 50 units in Q1, with unrecognised revenue amounting to $1 billion, Frasers Property said, noting that sales of launched projects continued to strengthen despite property curbs introduced in December 2021 and September last year.

So far, it sold 90 per cent of Riviere units with Temporary Occupation Permit attained on Jan 17, as well as 77 per cent of Sky Eden@Bedok units with a target completion in the first half of FY2026.

All units of Parc Greenwich executive condominium units were sold within nine months from launch, with completion slated for the second half of FY2024.

Frasers Property’s residential business in Australia also remains resilient, the company said, supported by high levels of contracts on hand and a broadly supportive market environment. It sold 219 units in Q1, with an unrecognised revenue of $1.2 billion.

The company also achieved positive sales traction across the business with key sales contributions from Mambourin, The Grove and Five Farms in Victoria, as well as Baldivis Parks in Western Australia.

As for Thailand, the firm sold 1,166 units with unrecognised revenue of $30 million. As at Dec 31, it had 73 active projects.

The number of units sold in China stood at 379, while unrecognised revenue was $500 million.

Looking ahead, Frasers Property said that its hospitality portfolio is positioned for recovery, with all properties reopened to capture demand as the industry rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net gearing ratio stood at 70.2 per cent as at Dec 31, and the company said that it is well-positioned to repay or refinance all debt due in FY2023.

Net debt rose 5.4 per cent to $13.2 billion as at Dec 31, compared with end-September.

As of Thursday at 9.28am, Fraser Property Ltd shares were up 1.11 per cent or $0.010 higher at $0.91. THE BUSINESS TIMES