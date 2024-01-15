Frasers Property makes key leadership changes

SINGAPORE - Frasers Property on Jan 15 announced several organisational changes that will take effect on Feb 1.

The chief executive officer of Frasers Property Australia Anthony Boyd will be appointed to a newly created group chief operating officer role to work closely with the global executive leadership team. He will also support the group CEO in aligning strategic programmes.

The group chief strategy and planning officer Zheng Wanshi will be appointed to an expanded role of group chief strategy and sustainability officer. She will work closely with the group functions and business units to integrate risk management, as well as sustainability, with the overall group strategy and operations.

Ms Zheng will also oversee the group legal and corporate secretariat, as well as group data protection functions, as part of her broader focus on group governance.

“The business units’ structure, which clusters the businesses into core focus areas by geography and global asset class, will see six business unit leaders reporting directly to the group CEO, instead of eight,” said the group.

CEO for Frasers Property Vietnam and One Bangkok Lim Hua Tiong will take an expanded role as CEO of emerging markets in Asia – covering Thailand, Vietnam and China markets.

The executive general manager of development at Frasers Property Australia, Cameron Leggatt will be promoted to CEO to oversee the group’s development and investment operations in the country.

“These leadership changes will enable us to draw deeper upon group synergies, strengthen business resilience, and build further upon our strengths from both a geography and asset class perspective,” said group CEO Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Additionally, with effect from March 1, the group chief corporate officer Chia Khong Shoong and CEO of Frasers Property China Lorraine Shiow will be leaving the group to pursue other personal interests.

Frasers Property issued a statement on Jan 12 refuting talk of a potential sale of the company or its assets.

It was responding to recent news reports speculating that the company’s majority owners could sell the company or some of its assets, as part of a strategic review.

Shares of Frasers Property were trading down 4.5 cents, or 4.6 per cent, at 95.5 cents as at 9.36am on Jan 15. THE BUSINESS TIMES