Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy additional 24.5% stake in Nex for $523.1 million

SINGAPORE - Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) is acquiring an additional 24.5 per cent effective interest in shopping mall mall Nex for $523.1 million from its sponsor Frasers Property.

The acquisition will value Nex, the largest suburban mall in the north-east of Singapore by net lettable area, at $2.13 billion, according to the announcement on Jan 25.

Richard Ng, chief executive of FCT’s manager, said: “The acquisition follows from our initial acquisition of 25.5 per cent in Nex in February 2023 and will raise FCT’s effective interest to 50 per cent on completion.”

The acquisition of Nex is via acquiring the total issued share capital of Frasers Property’s unit FCL Emerald, which holds a 49 per cent interest in Nex Partners (NP) Trust. FCL Emerald also holds a 49 per cent stake in Frasers Property Coral, the trustee-manager of NP Trust.

NP Trust is a private trust which holds 50 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of Gold Ridge, which in turn holds the retail mall Nex – located at 23 Serangoon Central.

Upon completion of the acquisition, FCT will hold a 100 per cent interest in each of NP Trust and the NP trustee-manager, as well as an effective 50 per cent interest of Nex, said its manager.

In a separate filing on the same day, FCT’s manager proposed a private placement at an issue price of between $2.16 and $2.204 per unit to raise no less than $200 million to partially fund the acquisition.

The proposed issue price range represents a discount of between about 1.8 and 3.8 per cent to the adjusted volume-weighted average price of $2.2446 per unit, as well as between about 3.6 and 5.6 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of $2.2871 per unit.

The manager said it intends to use the gross proceeds to repay existing debts, after partially funding the acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent stake in NP Trust and its trustee-manager.

FCT also owns Northpoint City’s North Wing.

Shares of both FCT and Frasers Property requested trading halts on Jan 25. THE BUSINESS TIMES