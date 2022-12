SINGAPORE - The two founders of bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have been in touch with all the firm’s major creditors in the past few weeks and have proposed ideas to help speed up the liquidation process, said co-founder Zhu Su.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Mr Zhu, 35, declined to say what the proposals are, but he said they are trying to avoid a legal quagmire.