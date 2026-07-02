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Foundation Healthcare launches Singapore IPO to raise about $242 million

Foundation Healthcare Holdings set the offer price at 76 cents per share.

SINGAPORE – Foundation Healthcare Holdings will raise about $242 million through an initial public offering in Singapore, it said on July 1 after setting the offer price at 76 cents per share.

The final price is at the bottom of the 76 cents to 92 cents range shown in a term sheet seen by Reuters last week.

The Singapore private healthcare group will offer 162.6 million shares at 76 cents each, raising about $124 million from the offering.

In addition, 10 cornerstone investors have committed about $118 million.

Foundation Healthcare operates a network with 108 in-house medical specialists, 74 specialist clinics, four medical centres and a proprietary end-to-end healthcare technology platform.

It reported pro forma 2025 revenue of $265.9 million and adjusted core profit of $51.4 million.

The public offer opens on July 1 and closes on July 6. Trading in the shares is expected to start on July 8. REUTERS