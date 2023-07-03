Forum on digitalisation to kick off SkillsFuture Festival 2023

Companies can expect to learn how digitalisation can help businesses transform, grow and stay relevant at the upcoming SkillsFuture Forum 2023 on Jul 4.

The forum, titled “Digital Upskilling for Business and Career Growth”, is organised by SkillsFuture Singapore in partnership with The Business Times. It will be held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar.

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing will give the opening speech, as the guest of honour.

There will be four guest speakers on the forum panel: Tan Kok Yam, chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore; Lee Hui Li, managing director of Microsoft Singapore; Lee Kian Chong, chief executive officer of hospitality group Deli in the Park; and Aslam Sardar, CEO of the Institute for Human Resource Professionals. Christopher Lim, associate editor (product) of BT, will moderate.

The forum will will kick off this year’s SkillsFuture Festival, which will run until Aug 18. The festival will also feature a mix of physical, online and hybrid events that will cater to individuals as well as businesses.

These include a roadshow at Suntec City from Jul 7 to Jul 9, where visitors can discover in-demand jobs and skills and speak to training partner providers to identify courses suitable for them.

Another roadshow will be held in collaboration with Amazon Web Services at VivoCity from Jul 14 to Jul 16, where attendants can learn about cloud computing from experts.

Other events include a financial-sector jobs and skills fair that will be held both online and offline as well as a webinar on the potential of artificial intelligence and extended reality to enhance learning, training, performance and collaboration in various fields.

More information and a full list of the events are available on the festival’s website, www.skillsfuturefestival.sg

