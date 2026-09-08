Former top Swiss private banker Pierre Mirabaud convicted of corruption

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Pierre Mirabaud, 77, admitted paying tens of millions of francs in bribes to a now deceased Kuwaiti government official in exchange for bringing business to Swiss private bank Mirabaud & Cie.

GENEVA – A former partner at Swiss private bank Mirabaud & Cie, who once headed Switzerland’s banking lobby, admitted paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes and received a suspended two-year prison sentence on Sept 8.

Swiss federal prosecutors allege that former partner Pierre Mirabaud made hundreds of payments totalling 82.3 million Swiss francs (S$128.6 million) to a Kuwaiti government official between 2000 and 2012 in exchange for bringing US$595.2 million (S$752.9 million) worth of business to the bank, the indictment showed.

“He was aware of the risk associated with these payments and accepted the possible consequences should that risk materialise,” the document said of the 77-year-old, who was head of the Swiss Bankers Association from 2003 until 2009.

Proceedings at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, lasted just half a day.

Mirabaud, who retired from the bank in 2009 and continued as a consultant until 2012, has accepted the key facts of the corruption and money laundering case, the indictment said.

His lawyer Saverio Lembo said the two-year suspended sentence reflected Mirabaud’s cooperation with the authorities throughout the long course of the investigation.

“He now accepts the consequences of his actions, in accordance with the principles of individual responsibility that he holds dear,” Lembo said.

The bank, which is not a party to the case, declined to comment.

The Kuwaiti official, now deceased, was convicted in absentia of corruption and embezzling public money in Kuwait.

Prosecutors cite Mirabaud’s age, cooperation in sentencing

Corruption and money laundering in Switzerland can carry a fine or a prison sentence of up to five years. But prosecutors sought just 24 months, citing Mirabaud’s age, lack of prior convictions and his cooperation with investigators.

Generally, sentences are suspended in Switzerland if there is no perceived risk of the crime being repeated.

Bank Mirabaud, founded in 1819 in Geneva, is one of Switzerland’s oldest private banks and is now run by the seventh generation of the founding family.

Swiss financial market regulator FINMA said in 2024 that it had confiscated 12.7 million francs of unlawfully generated profits from the bank over violations of financial market law and breaches of its money-laundering obligations.

The watchdog said its investigation concerned business relationships that at times accounted for almost 10 per cent of the bank’s entire assets under management and was connected with a businessman accused of tax evasion who has since died. FINMA did not disclose the identity of any individual involved.

Mirabaud said at the time it had been fully cooperative in helping FINMA to resolve the case, which it said “settles the past”. REUTERS