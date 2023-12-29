Former SPH Media Trust interim CEO Patrick Daniel appointed to SBS Transit’s board

SINGAPORE - SBS Transit named two independent non-executive directors, including SPH Media Trust’s (SMT) former interim chief executive officer Patrick Daniel, to its board with effect from Jan 1, 2024.

SBS Transit said Mr Daniel was appointed based on his independence, qualifications and working experience in a bourse filing on Dec 29. The group said its board believes he will “provide greater balance and diversity of skills, experience, and knowledge” among its directors.

He will also join SBS Transit as a member of the board’s sustainability and service quality committee.

Mr Daniel served as SMT’s interim chief executive from 2021 to 2022.

Prior to that, he was a consultant to Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) from 2017 to 2018, and the group’s deputy CEO from 2016 to 2017. From 2007 to 2016, he was editor-in-chief of SPH’s English, Malay and Tamil newspapers.

Mr Daniel’s previous directorships include Sembcorp Marine from April 2018 to March 2023. This was before the company officially changed its name to Seatrium in April this year.

He remains on the boards of several non-listed companies, including SMT, SPH Foundation, and Singapore Press Club.

The other incoming director, Edwin Yeo, is currently a director of digital technology solutions provider Kainos Innovation as well as logistics company Quantum Storage Singapore. His tenure at the latter company is due to end on Dec 31, 2023.

Over the past 10 years, Mr Yeo has worked at US-listed companies such as Sun Microsystems, where he was the sales director for Asean. He also held various roles related to channels for the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region at Oracle, Symantec and Broadcom. At Quantum Corporation, he was area vice-president for Apac.

SBS Transit said it will arrange for Mr Yeo to attend the relevant modules under the listed entity directors programme, which is organised by the Singapore Institute of Directors, to fulfil mandatory training requirements.

SBS Transit shares were trading up one cent, or 0.4 per cent, at $2.68 as at 2.26pm on Dec 29, after the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES