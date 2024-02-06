Former IPP director Goh Jin Hian liable for US$146M losses suffered by company: High Court

SINGAPORE - The High Court has found Goh Jin Hian, a former director of insolvent marine fuel supplier Inter-Pacific Petroleum (IPP), liable for breach of director’s duties, statutory duties and losses suffered by the firm amounting to US$146 million (S$196m) plus interest.

The liquidators of IPP had sued Goh to recover US$156 million in losses, accusing him of “sleepwalking through his time as a director” and failing to discover and stop drawdowns in trade financing between June 2019 and July 2019 to fund alleged non-existent or sham transactions.

The 55-year-old served as a director of IPP from June 28, 2011 to Aug 20, 2019.

According to the liquidators, the trade financing came from IPP’s two largest creditors - Malayan Banking (Maybank) and the Singapore branch of Societe Generale (SocGen).

It consisted of US$146 million drawn down for cargo trading operations, and US$10.5 million drawn from SocGen’s facility for IPP’s bunkering operations allegedly when IPP was balance-sheet insolvent.

High Court Justice Aedit Abdullah, in brief remarks issued on January 24, detailed the responsibilities of a company director.

He noted that while a director is not an internal auditor, checking every singular detail, the obligation is to monitor the affairs of the corporation.

“This entails, among others, at least broad level supervision of the activities of the officers of the corporation, for the protection of the company, shareholders and creditors,” the judge said.

He found that Goh, the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, had “breached the fiduciary duty owed to the company to take into account the interests of the creditors”.

“It is not necessary for the company to be actually insolvent; the duty arises when the company is in parlous state.

“I do find that the company was in difficulties at the least by June 2019, as indicated by it being balance-sheet insolvent then, and that it was in financial difficulties,” he said.

But the judge said the claim for the loss of $10.5 million “has not been made out” as IPP has “not sufficiently shown how this claim arose out of the breach in question”.

In response to The Straits Times’ questions, Goh said: “I am considering an appeal against the judgment and will discuss this with my lawyers.”

According to Goh’s opening statement, IPP’s cargo trades and its books and records were directly managed out of its Hong Kong office by Ms Zoe Cheung, a former director and 85 per cent shareholder, and former chief financial officer Wallace To.

“If Dr Goh (was suspicious about) IPP’s finances, and was inclined to investigate, he would require Zoe and Wallace’s cooperation,” it said.

The judge found that the defendant played an active role in the management of the company, adding that the evidence did not show he reduced his role to a purely non-executive one after July 2015.

“The defendant in his specific circumstances owed the duty to be fully apprised of the affairs of the company, especially those relating to its profitability or otherwise.

“That thus entailed a need for him to be aware of and to monitor all the activities, including the cargo trading business.”