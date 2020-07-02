Former CapitaLand CEO elected SBF chairman

Former CapitaLand chief executive Lim Ming Yan has been elected chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

Mr Lim succeeds Mr S.S. Teo, Pacific International Lines managing director, who has stepped down after serving the maximum three terms or six years, the SBF said.

The annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday also established a new SBF Council, which will run for a two-year term.

The body consists of 11 elected members, 12 representatives of trade associations and chambers, and two co-opted members who were appointed by the AGM.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told the virtual AGM that the SBF is playing a critical role in the tripartite effort by the Government, employers and the labour movement to help Singapore emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis.

"SBF also plays a critical role in helping our companies to adapt and transform, especially during this crisis," added Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister.

In a separate Facebook post yesterday, Mr Heng thanked outgoing chairman Mr Teo for being a proponent of transformation, a champion of internationalisation and an advocate of sustainable businesses.

"Ming Yan has big shoes to fill, especially so in a time of crisis. But I am confident that he will rise to the occasion, and I look forward to working more closely with you and the SBF," he said.

The SBF said the newly elected chairman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in not just the real estate industry, but also global markets as well.

Mr Lim said: "SBF will continue to work closely with the Government, the unions and business leaders in strengthening this tripartite partnership to address hot-button issues like employment for our local workforce, internationalisation and diversification of businesses, as well as digital transformation for the fast-evolving future."

Mr Lim is also Workforce Singapore chairman and a director of Central China Real Estate, DLF Cyber City Developers and Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Manufacturing Federation said yesterday that its secretary-general, Dr Ahmad Magad, will step down on Aug 1. Mr Lawrence Pek Eng Leong assumed the position of secretary-general (designate) yesterday.

Mr Pek joined Sony International Singapore in 1995 and undertook management roles for the multinational firm in Singapore, the Middle East, China, Hong Kong and India.

After leaving Sony, he set up Bolin Technologies, which designs and manufactures high-end videoconferencing and security cameras.