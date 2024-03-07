Foreign work pass changes pose interim challenges, but could yield opportunities

SINGAPORE – Changes to foreign work pass policies might hit shipbuilders and other firms in the short term, but they could also deliver long-term benefits in the form of higher productivity and competitiveness, say industry insiders.

The reforms were unveiled by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on March 4 during the debate on the ministry’s budget.

Some of the key changes centre on the marine industry. Firms in the shipyard sector will be able to hire up to three work permit holders for each local employee from Jan 1, 2026, down from 3.5 now.

Moreover, the levy for its basic-skilled work permit holders will be increased from $400 to $500 and from $300 to $350 for higher-skilled staff.

The moves were made to spur the sector’s pivot to more productive and resource-efficient activities.

Work permit holders undertake menial but essential roles that Singaporeans are not keen to take up despite the industry’s efforts to prioritise local hires, said a spokesman for the Association of Singapore Marine and Offshore Energy Industries. These roles include welding, pipe fitting, blasting and painting, and cleaning and scaffolding, he said.

He added that marine sector companies must consider the additional investment needed to further improve productivity and the extra time needed to complete projects given the tightened quota.

“Immediately, companies who have a regional network of production facilities will have to shift labour-intensive work to their regional facilities,” added the spokesman.

He noted that foreign workers at subcontracting firms in the marine shipyard sector can sometimes count towards the quota of the shipyard that has subcontracted them.

This means the reduced quota directly will impact many subcontractors that are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating only within Singapore.

But he added: “The rationale behind the proposed changes to stimulate growth within the marine shipyard sector towards enhanced productivity and resource efficiency is both sensible and forward-thinking.”

He said the marine and offshore energy sector will need to lean in on its expertise in higher-value customised work when adapting to the new rules, while gradually transitioning out of less efficient work to ensure enough revenue inflow to fund ongoing transformation efforts.

“It’s crucial to ensure that the sector receives adequate support in terms of training programmes, financial assistance, and regulatory flexibility to navigate through these changes effectively,” the spokesman said.

Marine and offshore energy companies should explore regional opportunities, while the Government could consider providing progressive companies in the sector their own foreign worker quota, instead of those derived from shipyards, he added.